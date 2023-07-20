Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The trailer for Tyson Fury’s new Netflix documentary series has made fans do a double take after accidentally misreading the title.

Arriving on the streaming service on 16 August, Tyson Fury: At Home with the Furys shows the British boxer trying to balance work with his life at home with wife Paris and their six children.

At the time of filming, Tyson had recently announced his retirement from boxing, but the trailer shows him finding it hard to leave the sport behind altogether.

The trailer for the nine-episode series dropped on Wednesday (19 July), but many viewers admitted that they’d misread or misheard the title of At Home with the Furys as “At Home with the Furries”.

Furries are a fan subculture who like to cosplay as anthropomorphic animals. They often dress up in large, cartoonish fursuits, with many attributing a sexual fetish element to their fandom.

“When I thought ‘At Home with the Furys’ I literally thought the show would be about living with furries,” one viewer said.

“...Glad this wasn’t what I thought it was,” one relieved fan said, while another wrote: “The title looked super different.”

“I really thought this was about to be a Furry documentary,” one commenter wrote.

“Naww I misread it :( that would have been a rollercoaster,” another said.

“Lol I didn’t read it fast enough,” one fan joked.

“Imagine a netflix series titled ‘At home with the Furries’. I would watch that,” another viewer joked.

While the trailer focuses on Tyson, Paris and their children, it also shows the heavyweight champion’s younger brother Tommy Fury with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Tyson’s documentary arrives in August (Netflix)

The couple, who met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, recently welcomed their first child together. They named their daughter Bambi.

In the trailer, Tommy is seen talking to a pregnant Hague about becoming parents.

When the influencer asks her partner if he feels “ready to become a dad”, Tommy replies: “I’m gonna be right there to cut the… placenta?”

“No, you’re not gonna cut the placenta. You’re gonna cut the umbilical cord,” Hague firmly says.

Tyson Fury: At Home with the Furys is released on Netflix on 16 August.