Tyson Fury admits he wanted to ‘cancel’ Netflix show during filming

Paris Fury has revealed that her husband Tyson wanted to cancel their Netflix reality show just weeks into filming.

The heavyweight boxing champion, his wife and six children are the subjects of the streamer’s new series, At Home With the Furys, which was released on Wednesday (16 February).

The show follows their lives as Tyson grapples with retirement.

“We got halfway through filming, and he [Tyson] wanted to cancel the whole show!” Paris revealed in a joint interview with her husband on Capital XTRA’s Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie radio show.

“Yeah, I wanted out; I was like, a couple of weeks in, I said: ‘Is there any way?’” Tyson confirmed.

“I’d be on the phone with my lawyers, ‘Is there any way I can get out of this, I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again.’ I said I’d never do it again, I’ve done it again, I’ve made a mistake.”

He continued: “That’s just my bipolar going up and down all the time, one minute I’m happy, the next minute I’m not and it’s very evident to see my emotional roller-coaster throughout this episode. And people are going to be shocked, because I can take 10 turns in an hour.”

Tyson Fury in ‘At Home With The Furys’ (Netflix)

The boxer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017 and has been open about his struggles with mental health in the past.

He told The i in 2021: “Some days I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore but I thought that was normal. But clearly, it’s not. I believe you can never get over mental health never. But you can learn to maintain it.”

Elsewhere in the Netflix series, Tyson was joined by his half-brother Tommy, who revealed his ambition to conquer Hollywood after he’d completed his own boxing journey.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In her three-star review of At Home with the Furys for The Independent, Rachel McGrath wrote: “Fury is used to being the main character in the ring, but a reality show is only as good as the sum of its parts – one eccentric isn’t enough.

“There’s no shortage of Furys with interesting backstories: John and Paris, to name just two. Let us learn more about them in season two and leave the Gypsy King to his training.”

Fury recently emerged from retirement to take on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Saudi Arabia scheduled for 28 October.

