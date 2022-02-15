Celebs Go Dating fans ‘devastated’ for Ulrika Jonsson after romantic rejection

Fans of Celebs Go Dating have expressed heartbreak after Ulrika Jonsson was shut down by her date.

Jonsson, 54, had appeared on the E4 reality series and enjoyed a number of dates with 31-year-old Jad.

In the latest episode, Jonsson is seen talking enthusiastically about her fledgling romantic interest, saying that she “cared” about him and planned to ask him on a “minibreak”.

However, as she prepared to pop the question, Jad told her: “So... you mentioned this minibreak... I was going to say, just to jump the gun, I like where we’ve come from, we’ve got to know each other, but... in case you were thinking of inviting me, do you feel like there’s something missing?

Jonsson asked: “Like what?”

He elaborated: “Just a little spark between us, like I’m being honest. We’ve got along as great friends but I feel like we’ve become good friends and I like it where it is.”

The former Gladiators presenter replied: “I mean, I feel really, really comfortable around you and I definitely feel an attraction there, I’m not going to lie! I can’t fault it, I’ve had three lovely dates with you and I’ve really enjoyed them. What I value above anything else is honesty... so that’s really nice.”

However, she is then seen talking it over with her friend Laura, becoming visibly tearful as she received an emotional pep talk.

Viewers shared their reactions to the episode on social media, with one person writing the events had left them “devastated”.

“Oh no. Poor Ulrika,” wrote one viewer.

“Ulrika really liked him, sad times,” wrote someone else, while another person wrote: “I’m devastated for Ulrika.”

Celebs Go Dating airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.