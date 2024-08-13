Support truly

A star of The Umbrella Academy has hit out at a final season plot twist that left him “angry”.

On Thursday (8 August), one month after showrunner Steve Blackman denied allegations of toxic on-set behaviour, the show’s concluding batch of episodes were released on the streaming service – and fans have been left outraged.

The show’s fandom appears to be unanimous in its scathing criticism of the final instalment – and are vehemently expressing their disappointment and pointing out filming errors on social media.

One of the reasons fas are so angry is due to a plot twist, which sees a romance develops between the characters Five and Lila, played by Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya.

Viewers have branded the twist “completely unnecessary” – and it turns out actor David Castañeda, whose character Diego is married to Lila, was not a fan of it either.

“I didn’t understand – I was pissed off,” Castañeda told Us Weekly. “I was angry. I talked to Steve [Blackman] a few times. I was like, ‘Hey, does this really have to happen?’”

He said shooting the scenes “wasn’t fun” as he “was always trying to convince Steven, ‘Who’s going to win? Come on, Diego’s going to win, right?’

“And he would say, ‘Well, we don’t know, maybe Five, maybe Diego, maybe both.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no. She’s got to be with Diego.’”

Commenting on the storyline, Aryu suggested she could see why Lila would develop feelings for Five, stating: “It wasn’t working with Diego, but he is the father of her children, and it’s all about the children really for her.”

The Umbrella Academy, adapted by Blackman from the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, follows a family of adopted sibling superheroes.

Lila and Five in 'The Umbrella Academy'

It stars, among others, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan.

The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix now.