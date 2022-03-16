The Umbrella Academy fans think series just revealed a major change for season three
‘THANK. GOD,’ wrote one fan
Fans of The Umbrella Academy think that Netflix has just hinted at a major change of direction for the series going forward.
The change in question concerns the show’s age rating. The popular Netflix sci-fi show, which stars Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan and Tom Hopper, had been classified as a TV-14 rating in the US for its first two seasons.
A TV-14 rating usually equates to a 12 rating by the UK guidance board, the BBFC.
However, ahead of the third season’s release, this has now been changed to TV-MA rating (not suitable for viewers under 17) – suggesting that the graphic violence, bad language and sexual content in the new episodes have been turned up a gear.
Fans shared their reactions to the news on Twitter.
“About time!” wrote one viewer. “This deserves a TV-MA story like Doom Patrol.”
“They bringing the violence for season 3??????” speculated another.
“Ok hello im literally so excited,” wrote someone else, while another fan exclaimed: “OKAYYYY IM EVEN MORE EXCITED NOW.”
One fan simply put: “THANK. GOD.”
The Umbrella Academy season three arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 22 June. The previous two seasons can be watched on the streaming service now.
