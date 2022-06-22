The Umbrella Academy fans have praised the show’s handling of a gender transition storyline concerning the character played by Elliot Page.

Page came out as trans in real life after the Netflix series had released its second season.

In season three, his character, Viktor Hargreeves – previously called Vanya – also comes out as trans, a storyline that was devised after Page came out.

When the series debuted on the streaming service on Wednesday (22 June), fans shared their responses to the plotline on social media, with many praising it as a positive example of trans representation on screen.

“As a trans guy I can say that Victor’s coming out scene was handled perfectly,” one person wrote.

“It’s Elliot Page’s time to shine,” wrote another. “What an actual gift to have a trans man leading a dang big-budget Netlfix staple. Stunning.”

Elliot Page in ‘The Umbrella Academy' (CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

“Umbrella Academy rly said ‘hey it’s pride month, here’s some brilliant trans representation that fits with the story and makes you cry,’” someone else wrote.

“Not spoiling anything with Umbrella Academy but gosh almost cried lots with Viktor’s episode,” another fan wrote. “It makes me so happy that Elliot Page can just be himself.”

The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix now.