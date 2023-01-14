Neil Patrick Harris series Uncoupled cancelled by Netflix after just one season

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uncoupled has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season.

The series stars Neil Patrick Harris as a man who must suddenly navigate life as a gay bachelor in his forties after his partner of 17 years suddenly walks out on him.

Alongside Harris, the series starred Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Uncoupled premiered back in July 2022, receiving generally positive reviews. In a three-star write-up for The Independent, Amanda Whiting wrote that the series’ jokes “feel like stabs at relevance that have already started going stale”.

When it was released, the series only stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched chart for a week, leading many to speculate that a cancellation was forthcoming.

Now, Variety reports that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service.

Fans have shared their disappointment with the news on social media.

“This is really frustrating news, it ended with several plots yet to be resolved,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“A real shame as I thought it was settling into a good groove in the final eps and was laying the ground for some interesting developments in a second season,” another wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Uncoupled' (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

“Netflixophobia: fear of starting a new show only to have it canceled after the 1st season,” someone else joked.

Others pointed to the other series that Netflix had decided not to renew in recent months.

“Since Netflix has cancelled the vast majority of original series they released last year (1899, Uncoupled, The Midnight Club, Imperfects, Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Resident Evil, Archive 81, First Kill, Blockbuster etc.) it’s removed the incentive to watch 2023’s new stuff,” one person argued.

Season one of Uncoupled is available to stream on Netflix now.