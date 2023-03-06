Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unforgotten creator Chris Lang has made a request to fans of the ITV drama.

The series returned for a fifth run last week for its first series without former star Nicola Walker.

Sanjeev Bhaskar returns as DI Sunny Khan in the episodes alongside new cast addition Sinead Keenan, who plays DCI Jess James.

Unlike other British dramas, including BBC series Happy Valley, the entirety of the new series has been made available to view on its channel’s dedicated viewing platform.

However, while Lang isn’t exactly requesting people to swerve watching all episodes at once, he has stepped in to ask that these viewers keep the show’s surprises a secret from those who want to wait.

“Thx so much for all your lovely comments about #Unforgotten !” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (1 March).

He added: “Lots of you bingeing, so can I politely ask you don’t post any specific details about an episode later than the weekly broadcast - let’s maximise enjoyment for all, however we watch it. Ta!”

Bhaskar replied: “I endorse this message, no spoilers please.”

Lang previously commended the BBC’s decision to air Happy Valley weekly.

“What a beautifully made piece of telly last night’s ep of #HappyValley was,” he wrote in January, calling it “so strong in every dept”.

He added: “And don’t we all just love it broadcasting weekly??!!”

Chris Lang asks fans to keep ‘Unforgotten’s surprises a secret (Twitter)

Find The Independent’s review of Unforgotten series five’s first episode here.

The show continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV1.