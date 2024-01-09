Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

University Challenge host Amol Rajan has shared his delight after a question about dance music from a recent episode prompted budding musicians to remix the show.

The clip featured in a recent episode of the long-running academic quiz show from 1 January, which saw the University of Sheffield take on the University of Aberdeen.

During a popular music-themed bonus round, the Aberdeen team were asked by Rajan: “What name is given to the genre of dance music that developed in the UK in the early 1990s out of the rave scene and reggae sound system culture associated with acts such as A Guy Called Gerald and Goldie?”

When the team answered with drum and bass, Rajan responded: “Can’t accept drum and bass. We need jungle, I’m afraid.”

The original BBC clip was shared on Twitter/X the following Monday (8 January) by Nathan Filer, in a tweet reading: “Please, please will someone sample @amolrajan saying: ‘I can’t accept Drum & Bass. We need jungle, I’m afraid.’”

One commenter responded: “I can’t stop listening to this clip and imagining the drop that comes after.”

Internet users swiftly obliged. Generative artist Amy Goodchild shared her own remix on Twitter/X in response, writing: “I had things to do this evening.”

It was widely shared online, with one commenter replying: “The internet remains undefeated.” “I listened to a lot in the thread and yeah yours is deffo the best, I love it,” another wrote.

Musician Wordcolour also posted an edit on social media, with one Twitter user responding: “God dammit man you’re too quick.”

Another remix came from Twitter user @megabren, who called his version: “Dillinja – Grimey (University Challenge Aberdeen Remix ft @amolrajan).”

The responses were praised by one social media user, who wrote: “Massive shout out to all the reply warriors doing God’s work, love it.”

Twitter user @lilgirlof7 mixed Rajan’s words with Badman’s “War For ‘94”, earning praise from Rajan himself, who said the edit “came out great”.

i had things to do this evening.

remix feat @amolrajan pic.twitter.com/XLuIh9bfh3 — Amy Goodchild (@amygoodchild) January 8, 2024

The former Independent editor and Today presenter, who took over the hosting role on University Challenge from Jeremy Paxman last year, joked that the original clip “summarised my early 20s rather well”. He also shared a number of remixed versions on his own Twitter page.

On Tuesday (9 January) morning, Rajan tweeted: “Thanks so much to all the heads who made all these memes go viral yesterday; and to @nathanfiler for the inspiration.

“My favourite: General Levy, obviously. Dream scenario is a mix with @TheRaggaTwins; or Ghetto Dub by Probe and Sylo; or Temperance by Marcus Intalex. Cheers.”

A remix may even be on its way from Goldie, the producer and DJ referenced in the question, himself. After the original clip was shared on Instagram by reggae DJ David Rodigan, who wrote that “someone needs to sample this”, Goldie commented in response that he would be doing so.

University Challenge airs Mondays at 8.30pm on BBC Two.