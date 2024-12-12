Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was arrested Tuesday night in Burbank, California, on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence.

The 32-year-old British DJ — real name James Kennedy Georgiou — was taken into custody after cops responded to a home follwoing a call stating that Kennedy had gotten into a dispute with a woman, authorities confirmed to The Independent.

“On December 10, 2024, at about 11:30 p.m., Burbank Police were dispatched to a residence regarding an argument between a man and a woman. The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Mr. Georgiou was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”

Kennedy posted $20,000 bail, according to Variety.

His arrest came the same night that he and his girlfriend, influencer Ally Lewber, attended a party hosted at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton’s home, the outlet also reports.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy ( Getty Images )

The TV personality is best known for bringing his charm and volatility to the popular Bravo series. Kennedy made his first appearance as a guest star in the show’s second season before becoming a recurring cast member in season three and a series regular from season four on.

He initially began his on-camera career serving as a busboy at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood SUR Restaurant and Lounge.

Vanderpump Rules has since faced a casting shake-up after it was announced last month that the series would return for its 12th season with an entirely new cast.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in a statement. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Following the news, Lewber told Bravo that Kennedy was “grieving and just feeling emotions.”

“I wasn’t there so I didn’t get to see him, but I would call and check in and he’d be like, ‘I’m fine,’” she said. “He was just going to the gym and doing his thing, but I could just tell he was a little low. But I think he was reflecting.

“It was just an insane part of his life. I think he’s proud — I know he’s so proud — of where he’s at now compared to where he started the show,” Lewber added. “So, I think it’s just gratitude and looking back and going, ‘Holy s***. We just did that. And now we can move on.’”