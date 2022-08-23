Vanessa Bryant celebrates Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday in loving Instagram post
Former NBA star, along with eight others, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020
Vanessa Bryant has honoured her late husband and basketball legend Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 44th birthday.
The former NBA star died alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
On Tuesday (23 August), Vanessa shared an old photo on Instagram, with the caption: “Happy birthday, baby! I love and miss you so much!”
Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters, Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3.
His eldest daughter also paid tribute on Instagram with a throwback photo of her as a young child sitting on her father’s lap.
“Happy Birthday Daddy!” Natalia wrote.
Vanessa is currently in a legal battle after suing Los Angeles County.
Her lawyers have told a jury that in the days after the accident, police and fire officials employed by the county showed off photos of the crash site, with pictures including the victims’ bodies.
“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” her lawyer Luis Li told the jury.
“County employees exploited the accident. They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs... They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies