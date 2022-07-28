Vanessa Feltz quits BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio London after almost 20 years on air

Vanessa Feltz is moving away from BBC Radio London after nearly 20 years, she has announced.

The 60-year-old presenter is also quitting her Radio 2 breakfast show.

Feltz shared the news while hosting the Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show on Thursday (28 July) morning, revealing that she will part ways with the broadcaster in August.

As well as hosting the early breakfast show on Radio 2, Feltz hosts the BBC Radio London Breakfast Show from 7am to 10am.

In a statement, she said: “I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and beloved friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart.

However, after almost 12 blissful years, I now need to step down to catch up on a much needed decade’s deficit of beauty sleep!

“It’s been an honour and privilege to be the Breakfast voice of BBC Radio London for 20 years and although I’m leaving the show, I’ll continue to expect hugs from my lovely listeners when I see them on the streets of London!

Vanessa Feltz at the Audio & Radio Industry awards in May 2022 (Getty Images)

“I will enjoy a dollop of energy-boosting shut-eye to swing from zip-lines with my three effervescent grandchildren and frolic with my fiancé Ben, who irritatingly remains 10 years younger than me!”

Vanessa started hosting her Radio 2 show, which runs from 4am to 6.30am, back in 2011.