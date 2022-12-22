Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dramatization of the Wagatha Christie trial has captivated viewers with its portrayal of the legal battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, starring Natalia Tena and Chanel Cresswell, is a two-part series that began on Channel 4 on Wednesday (21 December).

Vardy sued Rooney for libel at the High Court in May, after Rooney claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account had been responsible for leaks to the media.

After the case was dismissed by the judge in July, production on Vardy v Rooney began one month later, using the real court transcripts to make up the majority of the script.

The Independent’s reviewer, Nick Hilton, wasn’t too impressed with the programme. His one-star review said that the speed of its production felt “typical of the laziness of the British TV conveyor belt” and summarised: “It’s.......... a pile of crap.”

However, plenty of viewers turned to social media while watching and shared just how much they were entertained by the show.

“This is cheesy af but I love it,” one fan wrote on Twitter, as another chimed in: “This is already the best comedy I’ve seen for years.”

“This is... Just unreal,” commented another viewer, before adding: “I need sleep but I can’t look away...”

One fan said that the story could have easily been part of a fictional scripted drama, writing: “This would have been a brilliant storyline on Footballers Wives.”

Chanel Cresswell, Michael Sheen, Natalia Tena and Simon Coury in ‘Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama' (Channel 4)

Many of the online comments noted surprise at how much they were enjoying the show.

“This #VardyvRooney is so bad it’s good. Does that even make sense?” wrote one, while another said: “Is this trash ? ... Yes. Am I watching ? ... Yes.”

“Watching Michael Sheen in #vardyvrooney is a joy. He is clearly enjoying every minute,” said one viewer of the Good Omens star, who plays Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne in the programme.

The second and final part of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 22 December at 9pm. You can read The Independent’s interview with Chanel Cresswell, who plays Coleen Rooney, here.