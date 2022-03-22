Vernon Kay accidentally told singer-songwriter Marc Almond that he duetted with late paedophile Jimmy Savile during a live interview on BBC Radio 2.

The presenter is currently standing in for Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 breakfast show.

Speaking to Soft Cell’s Almond on Tuesday morning (22 March), Kay read out a message from a fan.

He said: “Awesome voice and so unique. His music has helped me through some dark days, I saw him at Pride and I think I was the first one at Hyde Park to run down and wait for him at the front. Amazing.

“His duet with Jimmy Savile – Jimmy Somerville, apologies – just blew me away, absolutely awesome.”

Almond erupted into laughter when he heard Kay’s mistake, and an embarrassed Kay told listeners: “Well, that’s a clip we don’t want to ever hear again, apologies. Jimmy Somerville, rewind.”

He later joked: “Crikey, I’m never going to live that one down, am I? There’s a meme right there. Anyway, let’s move swiftly on.”

Ball will be back to present her daily breakfast programme on Radio 2 after she recovers from Covid, having tested positive last week.

Soft Cell have teamed up with Pet Shop Boys for a new song, “Purple Zone” along with a music video for the track. The song will appear on Soft Cell’s fifth studio album Happiness Not Included, out on 6 May.