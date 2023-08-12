Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Line of Duty fans have been left overjoyed to see the the show’s stars reuniting for their co-star’s wedding.

On Friday (11 August), Vicky McClure married her long-time partner Jonny Owen in Nottingham.

McClure announced the marriage on Insyagram the following day, writing: “Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!!”

Celebrities in attendance at the wedding including Paddy McGuinness, who replied: “Absolutely belting day! Congratulations!!!”

But fans were most excited to see that her Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, her fellow stars of BBC crime procedural Line of Duty, were also there.

Sleuths highlighted a photo shared by Compston on his Instagram Stories, which shows him at the event alongside Dunbar. Other photos posted on social media showed the lead cast with the shoiw’s creator Jed Mercurio.

“I LOVE THEM,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “AC-12 back together.”

Also at the wedding were McClure’s This is England co-stars Thomas Turgoose, Andrew Ellis and Johnny Harris. McClure starred in the 2006 film, which was directed by Shane Meadows, and reprised her role in three series released from 2010 to 2015.

The Dementia Choir performed for McClure and Owen. McClure previously led a BBC One documentary on the music group, which explored the link between music and dementia.