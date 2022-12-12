Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Writer, broadcaster and satirist Victor Lewis-Smith has died, aged 65.

The news was announced by Borkowski PR agency.

Lewis-Smith died in Bruges, Belgium on Saturday (12 December) after a short illness.

Throughout his career, Lewis-Smith also worked as a film, TV and radio producer, a restaurant critic and columnist, having written for Private Eye since 1993.

The same year, he co-wrote and presented the BBC sketch show Inside Victor Lewis-Smith, which starred Roger Lloyd-Pack, Annette Badland, Moya Brady, Tim Barlow, Nickolas Grace and George Raistrick.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...