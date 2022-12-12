Victor Lewis-Smith dead: Broadcaster, writer and satirist dies, aged 65
Writer, broadcaster and satirist Victor Lewis-Smith has died, aged 65.
The news was announced by Borkowski PR agency.
Lewis-Smith died in Bruges, Belgium on Saturday (12 December) after a short illness.
Throughout his career, Lewis-Smith also worked as a film, TV and radio producer, a restaurant critic and columnist, having written for Private Eye since 1993.
The same year, he co-wrote and presented the BBC sketch show Inside Victor Lewis-Smith, which starred Roger Lloyd-Pack, Annette Badland, Moya Brady, Tim Barlow, Nickolas Grace and George Raistrick.
This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...
