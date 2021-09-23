Victoria Beckham is seen confronting and mocking Piers Morgan in an unearthed clip that features in a new documentary.

In the second episode of Channel 4’s documentary series Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain, the fashion designer is seen speaking to Morgan, the then-editor of The Daily Mirror.

In the clip, which originally aired in Beckham’s 2000 documentary Victoria’s Secrets, Beckham storms into Morgan’s office to ask why the paper is constantly printing pictures of herself and husband David on their cover.

“It used to be, ‘when in doubt lead on the royals’,” Morgan says. “Now, ‘when in doubt, Posh’.”

“Are you taking the p***?” Beckham replies, with the former Good Morning Britain host responding: “No, you’re the new queen of newspapers. I’ve been telling them this for weeks. Queen Posh and King Dave.”

Morgan then asks Beckham if she wants to write a column for The Mirror, with the Spice Girl laughing in his face.

“Do you pay well?” she asks. Morgan replies: “You are as tight as they say, aren’t you?”

“Yeah I am,” Beckham says, adding: “Don’t believe what you read.”

Fans were delighted by the footage, with one writing: “Haha! @piersmorgan getting battered by @victoriabeckham for taking the p*** with the editorial.”

Morgan even reshared the clip himself on Twitter, writing: “God, this takes me back…Posh & Piers in the Mirror newsroom, from C4’s new Spice Girls doc. Fairly sure she’s flirting with me…”

Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain continues Tuesday 28 September at 9.30pm on Channel 4