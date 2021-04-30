Good Morning Britain viewers are criticising ITV for airing the trailer for Viewpoint amid the Noel Clarke allegations.

On Thursday (29 April), Clarke, who plays a lead role in the series, found himself at the centre of an investigative report by The Guardian highlighting accusations of sexual harassment and bullying made against him by multiple women.

The publication said it had spoken to 20 women, all of whom knew Clarke in a professional capacity, who alleged in various accounts that he had engaged in incidents of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour, bullying, or unprofessional misconduct between 2004 and 2019.

Many viewers called upon the channel to pull last night’s episode of Viewpoint.

Those who were unaware of the report were shocked to see the allegations teased in a trailer for Ten O’Clock News immediately after the episode, with the reel stating: “Breaking news involving actor Noel Clarke, who has just been in Viewpoint.”

Despite this, ITV has continued to show trailers of Clarke throughout Friday morning (30 April).

“See ITV are still using the Noel Clarke Viewpoint promotional idents in the GMB breaks,” one person wrote. “Makes me think viewers for their prime time TV series is more important than abused women to ITV.”

Another viewer asked: “Do you think you should be showing clips of Noel Clarke between breaks of @GMB? Seems a bit of a kick in the teeth to all these accusations.”

One person hailed it as a “disgrace”, with another stating: “Clearly advertising revenue is more important than respecting victims.”

Clarke, who has since been suspended by Bafta, said in a statement toThe Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

His credits include Kidulthood (2006), Adulthood (2008), and Brotherhood (2016), as well as shows Doctor Who and Bulletproof.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.