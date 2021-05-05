A new thriller is on the way from the Line of Duty producers – BBC One’s Vigil.

The show, made by World Productions, also stars one of Line of Duty’s lead actors: Martin Compston.

Here’s everything we know about the crime drama…

What is Vigil about?

The fictional story follows DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre as they investigate a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil and the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler.

The dark, complicated case leads the officers “to the very heart of Britain’s national security” and ignites conflict between the police and the Navy.

Who stars in Vigil?

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones plays Silva, with Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie by her side as Longacre.

Compston also stars as a Royal Navy officer, alongside Shaun Evans (Endeavour), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.

Jones said: “Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices.”

Who made Vigil?

World Productions, the makers of Line of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders, made the six-part series.

It is written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. Bafta winner James Strong and Isabelle Sieb directed the drama.

When will Vigil air?

The thriller will air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.