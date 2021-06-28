Vin Diesel says he feels like Paul Walker ‘sent’ John Cena to play his brother in F9

Vin Diesel has opened up about feeling as though Paul Walker “sent” John Cena to play his on-screen brother Jakob Toretto in the just-released Fast & Furious 9.

Walker, who died in 2013 in a car accident at age 40, was an original star of the Fast & Furious franchise. He starred as Brian O'Conner until 2015’s Furious 7.

“I’m a multi-cultural actor, you could’ve picked anybody to be my brother,” Diesel said in an interview with NME.

“So there was a great moment of anxiety when it came time to think about who you would cast to be Jakob. And I was in my Dom shrine getting ready for the film, and getting into that Dom state of mind.

“And one morning John Cena walked in, and I don’t know – people might not get this or might think I’m crazy, but I felt like Paul Walker had sent him in to play Jakob. And I didn’t think about it anymore, I said, ‘That’s Jakob.’ And the rest is history.”

Of entering into the long running action franchise, Cena told NME about meeting Diesel for the first time: “For one reason or another, Vin wanted to get together and talk, and after a lengthy conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family. Of course it would be something I’d want to do, but the question is how would I even go about it?”

He added: “He never once said. I loved our time together… I was hanging out with Vin Diesel! It was really cool!”

Fast & Furious 9 is currently on track to break a box office record in the US following its debut. Variety reports that it is set to bring in $68m (£49m) over its opening weekend.

Fast & Furious 9 is in US and UK cinemas now.