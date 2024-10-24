Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vince McMahon and the WWE have been accused in a new lawsuit of knowing about and allowing the “rampant and open” sexual abuse of young boys by ringside announcer Melvin Phillips Jr.

Phillips, who worked for the wrestling organization throughout the 1970s, 1980s and into the early 1990s, died in 2012.

The suit, which has been seen by The Independent, was filed in Baltimore County on behalf of five anonymous alleged victims identified only as John Does. It names McMahon, the WWE and its parent company TKO Holdings among the defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Phillips used his position to hire boys as young as 12 or 13 to assist the ring crew in preparing for WWE shows. However, per the suit, “Phillips’ real motivation in luring the Ring Boys with the promise of access to the popular WWE events was to sexually abuse them.”

The suit goes on to claim that McMahon knew about Phillips’s actions, quoting him as saying in the 1980s that the announcer had a “peculiar and unnatural interest” in young boys.

The suit also alleges that at some venues, the defendants provided Phillips with a private dressing room “where he would use his own expensive video camera (extremely rare at the time) to film his sexual escapades with the children.”

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaking at a news conference in Las Vegas in 2014 ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted McMahon and the WWE for comment.

In a statement to The Independent, Greg Gutzler, a partner at law firm DiCello Levitt, which is leading the litigation, said: “Thanks to the bravery of our clients, we finally have a chance to hold accountable those who allowed and enabled the open, rampant sexual abuse of these young boys.

“That so many were aware of the sexual abuse of the Ring Boys and did nothing to prevent or stop it is simply unconscionable.”

Mark DiCello, founding partner of DiCello Levitt, added: “The WWE and McMahons had a responsibility to these underaged boys, and they failed them in the worst way possible. We will vigorously fight to uncover the truth about this systemic, insidious, and life-altering abuse.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We commend our clients for their bravery in coming forward and promise to relentlessly seek justice for them.”

Last month, McMahon was the subject of the Netflix docuseries Mr McMahon which included several more accusations of misconduct, including allegations of sexual assault and trafficking former employee Janel Grant. McMahon has claimed he was “misrepresented” by the series.