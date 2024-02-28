Former WWE star Virgil dies aged 61

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former WWE wrestler Virgil – real name Michael Jones – has died. He was 61.

Referee Mark Charles III, who is known as The Count, announced the news in a Facebook post.

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," wrote Charles.

"Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Within the world of WWE, Virgil was well known as the personal bodyguard and assistant of “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

In recent years he had been dealing with serious health issues, including several strokes and a dementia diagnosis.

The news of his death was confirmed with a statement on his Instagram account.

“This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away,” the statement read. “There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike.”

Virgil, the former WWE star best known for being the bodyguard for the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, has died, according to a post on his verified Instagram account. (Supplied)

Jones was born on 13 June 1962, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. He made his wrestling debut in 1985 under the name Soul Train Jones, primarily working for the Continental Wrestling Association in Tennessee.

He joined WWE in 1986, first wrestling under the name Lucius Brown before being rebranded as Virgil, Ted DiBiase's assistant, in the summer of 1987.

Virgil turned on DiBiase at the 1991 Royal Rumble, and the pair feuded throughout that year. Arguably the pinnacle of Virgil’s wrestling career came at the 1991 SummerSlam, where he defeated DiBiase to win the Million Dollar Championship.

Jones left WWE in 1994 and spent two years on the independent scene before joining WCW in 1996. He retired from wrestling four years later, aside from occasional appearances. In 2010, he briefly returned to WWE as Virgil to take on the role of Ted DiBiase Jr.’s bodyguard.

His final appearances in wrestling were at AEW in 2019 and 2020, where he returned to appearing under his original name, Soul Train Jones.