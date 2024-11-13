Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Voice US fans were left blindsided after a contestant suddenly quit the show, leaving a judge in the lurch.

On the latest episode of the singing competition, which airs on network NBC, Canadian singer Michael Bublé, who is a judge on the show, was informed that Tanner Frick had left the show ahead of the knockouts stage.

Presenter Carson Daly told Bublé: “Michael, Tanner left the competition after rehearsals. You still have Cameron [Wright] and Sloane [Simon].”

No reason was given for Frick’s decision to leave the show – and fans have become even more confused after the contestant appeared to reference the news in cryptic message posted on Instagram and TikTok.

The singer shared a video showing him performing one of his songs, captioning the post: “Ain’t nobody want me anyway.”

However, viewers of the show noted the discrepancy in his statement, as Frick had received support from the judges during his appearances on the series.

In his first audition, all four judges – including Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire – turned their chairs around to signify they wanted to send him through to the next round.

Frick initially opted to go with McEntire, who sent him home in the battle stage of the competition – but Bublé swooped in to save him from being eliminated, telling Daly: “Tanner Frick was a huge win for me. That’s a former four-chair turn and a piece of the puzzle that I didn’t have.”

He said of Frick: “I needed that country singer and now I feel like I’m completely in the game. It’s a brave new world we’re about to head into.”

Tanner Frick suddenly quit ‘The Voice’ ( YouTube )

Frick’s fans expressed surprise over his exit from the show in the comments section of his post, with one writing: “Sure was surprised to hear that you had departed The Voice… I predicted you to go all the way to win it this year. “

Another added: “Ugh I hate that you left The Voice. I had you as my top #1 artist! So sad to see you go but I hope everything is OK!”

An additional fan wrote: “You were definitely one of my favs!!” with another chiming in: “Oh no, where did you go? I felt like you could win The Voice.