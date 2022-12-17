Jump to content

Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote in the final

Voting window closes soon

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 17 December 2022 20:07
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

The Strictly Come Dancing final is currently underway.

Four couples are competing during the final episode: Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Holly Raindford and Carlos Gu, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Each of the couples are performing three dances for the judges, but whether they win is purely down to the viewers’ votes.

How to vote…

You can vote online by heading over to the Strictly Come Dancing home page, where you will be asked to register to vote online. If you have a BBC account, you can skip the registration and just sign in.

When the vote is open, the link to vote will appear at the top of the web-page. The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Click “vote now” next to the couple that you want to save.

Multiple votes are permitted. There is, however, a limit of three votes per registered user. Voting on different devices will count towards this limit.

You can also choose to vote by phone instead. The respective phone numbers for each couple will be aired on screen during the show. You can also view these on the Strictly homepage once voting is open.

When will the vote open?

Voting opens once every couple has performed. Be sure to vote as soon as you can as there is a limited window during which you can cast your vote for your favourite couple.

