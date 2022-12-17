Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Strictly Come Dancing final is currently underway.

Four couples are competing during the final episode: Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Holly Raindford and Carlos Gu, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Each of the couples are performing three dances for the judges, but whether they win is purely down to the viewers’ votes.

How to vote…

You can vote online by heading over to the Strictly Come Dancing home page, where you will be asked to register to vote online. If you have a BBC account, you can skip the registration and just sign in.

When the vote is open, the link to vote will appear at the top of the web-page. The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Click “vote now” next to the couple that you want to save.

Multiple votes are permitted. There is, however, a limit of three votes per registered user. Voting on different devices will count towards this limit.

You can also choose to vote by phone instead. The respective phone numbers for each couple will be aired on screen during the show. You can also view these on the Strictly homepage once voting is open.

When will the vote open?

Voting opens once every couple has performed. Be sure to vote as soon as you can as there is a limited window during which you can cast your vote for your favourite couple.