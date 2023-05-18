The X Factor star Wagner deletes OnlyFans account after just four days
Singer said his ‘intention’ had been misconstrued by fans
Former The X Factor star Wagner has deleted his OnlyFans account just four days after opening it.
The singer, real name Wagner Fiuza-Carrilho, had announced last week that he was joining the content subscription service, which is often used as a means of monetising pornographic images and videos.
He began charging fans a subscription fee of $9.99 (£8) per month, promising that he would be sharing new music on the platform and would “be the human ‘sex bomb’”.
However, just days after launching the venture, the 66-year-old announced that he would be deleting the page, suggesting that his intentions had been misconstrued.
In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “I am going to delete my OnlyFans page because a lot of people were getting me wrong, thinking I was going to show sexual content there.
“That was never my intention: I just wanted to motivate you to look after yourselves and have a fit body, and I wanted to entertain you singing funny songs in a censorship free platform. Sorry...”
Wagner rose to fame on the seventh series of ITV reality competition The X Factor in 2010, eventually finishing in sixth place.
In January, former X Factor judge Cheryl opened up about the possibility of a revival series, after the show was cancelled in 2021.
“I don’t know if the public want it anymore,” she said.
Alluding to the current proliferation of streaming services, she continued: “It’s not the same as when everyone was gathered on the sofa on Saturday because X Factor was the biggest thing on TV. So, ‘I don’t know’ is the answer, but the public would have... it would have to be what they want.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies