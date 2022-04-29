Jeffrey Dean Morgan has called out fans of The Walking Dead over their treatment of Norman Reedus.

On Wednesday (27 April), it was announced that Melissa McBridge, who plays Carol Peletier in the series, would no longer be a part of a previously announced spin-off series with Reedus.

The pair were set to star in their own Carol and Daryl Dixon series once the main show came to an end in March 2023.

However, when it was reported that McBride has stepped away, no reason was given and fans began turning on Reedus, suggesting he might have been to blame for her departure.

Morgan, who plays Negan on the series, was left furious by such claims, and stepped in to clear up the matter on Friday (29 April).

“Some of you have gone WAY too far,” he wrote on Twitter. “TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that.”

He continued: “Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just S***TY.”

When a fan responded that Reedus might have demanded a particular location for the series to be filmed so he could be closer to his family, Morgan replied: “Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stepped in after noticing criticism of Norman Reedus on social media (Twitter)

“We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.”

It’s being rumoured that the spin-off will be shot in Europe after initially being developed as being set in Atlanta, which is where The Walking Dead, which ended production last month, was filmed.

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are friends waway from ‘The Walking Dead’ (Getty Images for AMC)

Morgan will star in his own spin-off series alongside Maggie star Lauren Cohan, which is being filmed in New York.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln is set to return as Rick Grimes in his own trilogy of films.

The Walking Dead’s final season returns in October 2022.