The Walking Dead star Moses J Moseley’s autopsy report remains inconclusive over the intent of the gunshot wound that killed the actor.

Moseley, who went missing on 23 January, was found in his car in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia three days later. He was 31.

According to the police report, responding officers noted a Taurus handgun with no magazine on Moseley’s lap. He’d sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, was unresponsive and was declared dead soon after investigators arrived on the scene.

At the time, his family alleged that there was more to the actor’s death than meets the eye, and remained suspicious of the police’s line of inquiry that suggested Moseley had died by suicide.

In an interview with The Independent, Moseley’s sister Teerea Kimbro said she believed her brother left her home on Sunday (23 January), was held for days and ultimately killed.

On Monday (21 March),TMZ reported that the autopsy did not provide any further insight into Moseley’s death, and it remains unclear whether it was an accident, a suicide, or homicide.

In addition to the autopsy report, the publication also obtained a copy of US president Joe Biden’s letter of condolence to Moseley’s family, dated 8 March.

Biden apparently wrote: “Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye.”

“My prayer for you is that this day comes sooner rather than later.”

Moseley was best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne’s (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.

He also starred on TV shows including Netflix’s Queen of the South and HBO’s Watchmen, and appeared in the film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.