Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins are reportedly set to reunite for a new project despite rumors suggesting they have fallen out.

The White Lotus co-stars, who starred as age-gap lovers, Chelsea and Rick, in season three of Mike White’s hit wealth satire, recently ignited feud rumors after they appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the two have refrained from tagging each other in photo posts of their two characters.

However, the two are apparently re-teaming on a new project in the coming weeks, according to CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

“The only thing that I will say — I was told this off the record — but there is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together,” Wagmeister said on a new episode of The Viall Files podcast.

“So if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them... It’s not like they can’t be in the same room, is my point. Because I feel that there is something on the books.

“But also, like, work is work, right?” the journalist acknowledged. “So if you have to do something for work... Look, they’re about to go into a giant Emmy campaign, like, every person in that show is going to be nominated, they’re going to have to be in the same room.”

open image in gallery Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have ignited feud rumors after fans noticed the two appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram ( Getty Images )

Clarifying that she had “no idea if there’s really a feud or not,” she reiterated what she had been told — “that they are going to be doing something for work in the next few weeks.”

The two have yet to address the rumors publicly.

The Independent has contacted Goggins’s and Wood’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Goggins and Wood starred as age-gap lovers on season three of ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

Last week, Goggins made headlines after he appeared to praise Saturday Night Live’s “White Potus” sketch, which mocked Wood’s appearance.

In the skit, the SNL cast recreated the dynamic between Rick and Chelsea, with RFK Jr. (Jon Hamm) rambling about fluoride in water to Chelsea (parodied by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman).

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Sherman’s depiction of Chelsea included faking a bizarre British accent and wearing protruding prosthetic teeth.

Wood, 31, found the sketch “mean and unfunny” while Goggins hailed it as “smashing” in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

Following Wood’s criticism of the skit, Sherman sent Wood an apology alongside a bouquet of flowers.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers,” Wood wrote in an Instagram story, alongside a picture of the gift.

The Sex Education alum had previously made clear that she was not upset with Sherman herself, stating that it was “not [Sherman’s] fault,” and that she was “not hating on her,” but instead “hating on the concept” of the sketch.