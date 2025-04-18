Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood ‘set to team up’ again for new project amid feud rumors
‘The White Lotus’ co-stars have ignited feud speculations after they appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram
Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins are reportedly set to reunite for a new project despite rumors suggesting they have fallen out.
The White Lotus co-stars, who starred as age-gap lovers, Chelsea and Rick, in season three of Mike White’s hit wealth satire, recently ignited feud rumors after they appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the two have refrained from tagging each other in photo posts of their two characters.
However, the two are apparently re-teaming on a new project in the coming weeks, according to CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.
“The only thing that I will say — I was told this off the record — but there is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together,” Wagmeister said on a new episode of The Viall Files podcast.
“So if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them... It’s not like they can’t be in the same room, is my point. Because I feel that there is something on the books.
“But also, like, work is work, right?” the journalist acknowledged. “So if you have to do something for work... Look, they’re about to go into a giant Emmy campaign, like, every person in that show is going to be nominated, they’re going to have to be in the same room.”
Clarifying that she had “no idea if there’s really a feud or not,” she reiterated what she had been told — “that they are going to be doing something for work in the next few weeks.”
The two have yet to address the rumors publicly.
The Independent has contacted Goggins’s and Wood’s representatives for comment.
Last week, Goggins made headlines after he appeared to praise Saturday Night Live’s “White Potus” sketch, which mocked Wood’s appearance.
In the skit, the SNL cast recreated the dynamic between Rick and Chelsea, with RFK Jr. (Jon Hamm) rambling about fluoride in water to Chelsea (parodied by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman).
Sherman’s depiction of Chelsea included faking a bizarre British accent and wearing protruding prosthetic teeth.
Wood, 31, found the sketch “mean and unfunny” while Goggins hailed it as “smashing” in a since-deleted Instagram comment.
Following Wood’s criticism of the skit, Sherman sent Wood an apology alongside a bouquet of flowers.
“Thank you for the beautiful flowers,” Wood wrote in an Instagram story, alongside a picture of the gift.
The Sex Education alum had previously made clear that she was not upset with Sherman herself, stating that it was “not [Sherman’s] fault,” and that she was “not hating on her,” but instead “hating on the concept” of the sketch.
