A WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in the works at Disney Plus, reports say.

According to Variety, Hahn would reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in the series, which is being described as a “dark comedy” according to the outlet.

Hahn’s character was a fan favourite on the series with her performance often being turned into online memes.

Jac Schaeffer, who was head writer on WandaVision, would return to write and produce the series. Schaeffer also worked on the Black Widow movie.

In the initial Disney Plus series, Hahn initially starts off playing Agnes, the noisy neighbour of Wanda and Vision before it was revealed that she was in fact Agatha, a powerful witch.

WandaVision ended with Harkness being trapped in the fictional neighbourhood of Westview with Wanda reverting her back to her Agnes persona.

WandaVision was also the first live action Marvel Disney Plus series when it premiered in January and went on to be nominated for 23 Emmys. Hahn received one of those nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Hahn is also set to play comedy legend, Joan Rivers, in a limited series for Showtime.

(Marvel Studios)

She has also been cast in Knives Out 2 and the Apple series, The Shrink Next Door.