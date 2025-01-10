Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warwick Davis will be awarded the Bafta Fellowship for his outstanding contribution to film and TV and for championing the voices of people living with dwarfism.

Each year, Bafa recognises exceptional contributions to the arts through the fellowship, which is the arts charity’s highest accolade.

It has been announced that Davis will be presented with the award at the EE Bafta Film Awards on Sunday 16 February.

Davis, 54, who appeared in the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which is a rare form of dwarfism.

Throughout his successful career working on some of the enduring film franchises in history, Davis has advocated for more inclusivity in the screen industry, and has been credited for using his platform to encourage people with dwarfism that they can lead full and meaningful lives.

Davis is the founder of Willow Management, an agency dedicated to representing actors under five feet and over seven feet tall. He also co-founded the charity Little People UK with his late wife, Samantha, who died last year aged 53.

The charity offers support and guidance to people with dwarfism, as well as their families, and works to build a positive future for people with dwarfism.

Alongside this, Davis founded the Reduced Height Theatre Company, which supports actors under five feet tall and helps them build careers in the arts.

Davis has said that he will accept the award on behalf of “everyone living with dwarfism and any form of difference”.

open image in gallery Davis pictured with his late Samatha, whom he founded Little People UK with, and their children Annabel and Harrison ( Getty Images for Disney )

“Our uniqueness can be our greatest asset,” he said. “I also want to acknowledge the wonderful colleagues and friends who’ve worked behind the scenes – costumers, makeup artists, camera crews – who quietly and tirelessly pour their hearts into every production. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honour.”

Davis, born in Epsom, Surrey, began his career when he was 11 after being selected by George Lucas to play Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, which was released in 1983.

open image in gallery Warwick Davis pictured in 2011 ( Getty Images )

The role instantly won Davis a large following, which led him to return to the franchise several times, with his most recent appearance being in 2019’s Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actor further established his place in Hollywood when he starred in the fantasy adventure film Willow in 1988 – which Davis recently adapted into a TV series – and went on to play the Hogwarts charms teacher, Professor Filius Flitwick, and a range of other characters, in the Harry Potter franchise.

open image in gallery Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter franchise ( Warner Bros )

Speaking about his Bafta Fellowship award, Davis added: “The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for. This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile.”

Davis said that he will be continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation and inspire the next generation of storytellers to “dream big”.

Recent recipients of the fellowship have included Baroness Floella Benjamin for her “tireless support of children and young people” and “for her unwavering championing of diversity”, and The Walking Dead actor Samantha Morton, who dedicated her win to “every child in care”.