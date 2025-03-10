Warwick Davis on the mystery woman who helped him find love again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Warwick Davis has once again referenced a mystery woman who helped him “find love again”.

In February, while receiving his Bafta Fellowship award, the 55-year old star of the Harry Potter and Star Wars film franchises thanked an anonymous woman called “Sponge” who had helped him “to laugh and love again” after his wife, Samantha Davis, died last March, aged 53.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, Davis said the mystery woman reminded him of Daisy May Cooper – who was also on the ITV talk show – playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC’s Cotswolds-set series This Country.

Davis referenced the name sometimes given to Harry Potter antagonist Lord Voldemort – He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named – to avoid identifying the mystery woman, saying: “I can reveal, sticking with the Harry Potter theme, Sponge is indeed She-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

“Sponge very much reminds me of Kerry. Some of the things she says and her accent.”

Warwick Davis after winning the Bafta Fellowship award ( Ian West/PA )

Kerry is a character created and played by Cooper in mockumentary series This Country, which follows the lives of two cousins in a small village in the West Country.

Cooper and her brother Charlie won Baftas for the series, including for their acting performances.

Davis rose to fame as an 11-year old after being cast as an Ewok in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. He later starred in Willow, Leprechaun and Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy before being cast as charms teacher Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter series.

Davis was awarded the Bafta Fellowship in February, which is described by the academy as the “highest accolade Bafta can bestow on any one figure, recognising an exceptional contribution to film, television or games”.

He gave an emotional speech referencing his late wife, who died last year, and their two surviving children.

He told Ross how “supportive” his wife was, saying she always encouraged him despite the difficult hours that came with the job.

The couple co-founded dwarfism charity Little People UK, which helps provide “friendship and financial support and guidance” to people with the condition and their families and friends.

In his Bafta speech, Davis said: “I’d like to dedicate and thank my wonderful wife Sammy who died almost a year ago.

“She was always so supportive of my career, encouraged me to grab every opportunity with both hands.

“Since then life has been pretty tough for me but thanks to the support of our wonderful children, Annabelle and Harrison, I have been able to continue working and engaging in life.

“Special mention too should go to ‘Sponge’, you know who you are. Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning and for helping me to laugh and love again.”