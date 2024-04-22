Warwick Davis apologises for concern over social media post after wife’s death
Actor’s children said their father is taking social media break following the death of his wife, Samantha
Warwick Davis’s children have reassured fans who raised concern about the actor after he made a social media post in the week after his wife’s death.
The 54-year-old Harry Potter star said in a statement last week that his wife Samantha Davis, had died aged 53. The pair met on the set of Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow and were married for 32 years. He said at the time that she had left a “huge hole” in their lives.
On Sunday (21 April), fans were left concerned after Warwick posted: “I’m done here, signing off,” on X/Twitter, alongside a broken-heart emoji.
“Take care Warwick,” wrote one fan, as others shared their condolences.
An hour later, his children Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21, shared a post on their father’s account and told fans he was taking a break from social media.
“Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”
In a statement issued last week, the Life’s Too Short actor described Samantha as his “favourite human”.
“My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed,” he said.
“The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”
Warwick credited much of his on-screen success to her, saying Samantha was the person who instilled him with confidence.
“With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a super-power. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3. (It was her suggestion that Ricky Gervais send me off with Karl) — I think she wanted me out of the house for a few weeks!”
Their children said in a statement: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”
Samantha featured on the 2014 series Weekend Escapes with Warwick Davis, which was hosted by the actor and saw him travel around Britain with his family.
In January 2012, the couple co-founded the charity Little People UK, which offers support to people with dwarfism and their families.
The charity said in a statement last week: “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Sammy Davis. Sammy was the co-founder and long time chairperson of Little People UK, her passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched and we endeavour to continue her legacy for a long time to come.
“Not only was Sammy a passionate advocate for the community, she was a friend to many, with a listening ear at any time and an endless positive spirit. We know this is going to be a huge loss to everyone and we want you to know we will be here to support.”
