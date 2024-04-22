For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warwick Davis’s children have reassured fans who raised concern about the actor after he made a social media post in the week after his wife’s death.

The 54-year-old Harry Potter star said in a statement last week that his wife Samantha Davis, had died aged 53. The pair met on the set of Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow and were married for 32 years. He said at the time that she had left a “huge hole” in their lives.

On Sunday (21 April), fans were left concerned after Warwick posted: “I’m done here, signing off,” on X/Twitter, alongside a broken-heart emoji.

“Take care Warwick,” wrote one fan, as others shared their condolences.

An hour later, his children Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21, shared a post on their father’s account and told fans he was taking a break from social media.

“Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”

Davis’s children said actor was taking social media break ( Twitter via @warwickadavis )

In a statement issued last week, the Life’s Too Short actor described Samantha as his “favourite human”.

“My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed,” he said.

“The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Warwick Davis married wife Samantha in 1991 after meeting on the set of 1988 film ‘Willow’ ( Getty Images )

Warwick credited much of his on-screen success to her, saying Samantha was the person who instilled him with confidence.

“With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a super-power. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3. (It was her suggestion that Ricky Gervais send me off with Karl) — I think she wanted me out of the house for a few weeks!”

Their children said in a statement: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”

Samantha featured on the 2014 series Weekend Escapes with Warwick Davis, which was hosted by the actor and saw him travel around Britain with his family.

The Davis family photographed in 2022 ( Getty Images for Disney )

In January 2012, the couple co-founded the charity Little People UK, which offers support to people with dwarfism and their families.

The charity said in a statement last week: “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Sammy Davis. Sammy was the co-founder and long time chairperson of Little People UK, her passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched and we endeavour to continue her legacy for a long time to come.

“Not only was Sammy a passionate advocate for the community, she was a friend to many, with a listening ear at any time and an endless positive spirit. We know this is going to be a huge loss to everyone and we want you to know we will be here to support.”