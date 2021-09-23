Waterloo Road will be returning to the BBC after a six-year break – and fans are delighted.

The teen drama, which is set in a secondary school in Rochdale, originally aired on the BBC from 2006 to 2015.

On Thursday (23 September), the broadcaster announced that they were reviving Waterloo Road as part of their commitment to making dramas filmed across the UK.

BBC drama director Piers Wenger said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most – and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return.”

The show will be filmed in Greater Manchester and will act as a “training ground” for a team of “new and diverse writers”.

Despite first airing in 2006, Waterloo Road found a new teenage audience when it came to BBC iPlayer as a box set in 2019 and has consistently been in the top five shows for young audiences since.

The series is expected to air in 2022, with fans celebrating the news on social media.

“MY BEST SHOW EVER IS COMING BACK ?????” one tweet read.

“Waterloo Road used to have the most ridiculous and unbelievable storylines ever...I can’t wait for it to return,” another commenter wrote.

“Hello? There’s gonna be a new series of Waterloo Road, the world is healing,” another fan said.