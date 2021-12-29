The Weakest Link viewers were left in hysterics at Jennie Bond’s incorrect answer to what “WFH” stands for.

The former royal correspondent appeared as a contestant on the BBC show last night (28 December), along with fellow journalists including Sarah Smith, Kay Burley and Lucrezia Millarini.

The show’s presenter, Romesh Ranganathan, asked Bond: “In relation to employment, the abbreviation WFH usually stands for what three-word phrase?”

Bond asked Ranganathan to repeat the question before she incorrectly guessed: “What fish are you?”

The correct answer is “Working From Home”.

After the round concluded, Ranganathan expressed his delight over Bond’s answer, stating: “Wow, this is a game that keeps on giving.”

Bond explained the thinking behind her answer, responding: “I decided to bank and in banking I spoke over your first words. So it was total confusion. I didn’t know what you’d asked me, and I certainly didn’t know the answer.”

The presenter quipped: “What question did you think ‘what fish are you’ would be the answer to?”

After Bond was voted out of the game, the 71-year-old admitted that the mistake will “haunt me for a long time”.

She added: “I do know what it stands for. My brain was a blur. Don’t ask me why I said, ‘What fish are you.’ I mean, I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Last night’s episode was won by Matt Allwright, who earned £12,700 for his chosen charity, Launch Pad Reading.

The Weakest Link airs on Wednesdays at 6.30pm on BBC One.