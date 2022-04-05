Weakest Link viewers were left in fits of laughter over a drastically wrong answer provided by a contestant on a recent episode.

The US edition of the hit game show recently welcomed a man named Sean on to compete, answering trivia questions from host Jane Lynch (Glee).

In a clip which has since gone viral, Sean is asked: “Martin Scorsese has nine Oscar nominations for directing, but his only win was for what movie?”

A visibly panicking Sean says he’s “horrible at films”, before answering: “I’m going to have to guess and say 8 Mile.”

The Eminem-starring rap drama was in fact directed by Curtis Hanson. The correct answer, meanwhile, is revealed to be 2006’s The Departed.

After being told this, the contestant responds: “Good to know.”

Viewers shared their amusement at the wayward guess on social media.

“This is one of the funniest wrong answers ever,” wrote one person.

“Whattttttttttt this has to be staged I don’t wanna believe this,” another commented.

Film programmer Josh Lewis shared the clip alongside the message: “There’s literally no way for you to prepare for what his guess is lol.”

Someone else joked: “Scorsese’s known for movies about organised crime syndicates. One of the most well known organised crime syndicates Scorsese’s made movies about is the Italian Mafia. Italians like spaghetti. Eminem raps about mom’s spaghetti in ‘8 mile’. It all makes sense.”