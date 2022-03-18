WeCrashed, the drama about WeWork starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, arrived on Apple TV on 18 March.

Leto plays the company’s co-founder, Adam Neumann, with Hathaway portraying his wife Rebekah. The eight-episode series chronicles the “meteoric rise and equally dramatic fall” of the co-working space start-up company and is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

The series follows the couple as they work towards building a new future, and depicts how Adam takes over the spotlight and edges out Rebekah.

An interesting twist in the story that Rebekah is the first cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow. Rebekah’s father, Bob, is the brother of Paltrow’s late father, Bruce. (As a side note, Bob pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion in 2014 and was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison.)

Sliding Doors star Gwyneth has previously said of her cousin, who grew up in Bedford, New York: “Her mom came from a lot of money and they had a huge piece of property, a big beautiful house. Her mother Evelyn has amazing taste: every linen perfect. They had a lot of help and every comfort.”

Gwyneth once interviewed Rebekah for her lifestyle blog, Goop, to discuss WeGrow, a $42,000 a year private school for young children, which offered a curriculum including yoga, meditation and weekly farm visits.

At one point, Rebekah had – like Gwyneth – tried to make it as an actor. A penchant for wellness also runs in the family, it appears, as Rebekah considered becoming a yoga instructor.

Before that plan materialised, however, she met Adam, whom she married and later launched WeWork with. The couple have five children together.

WeCrashed is out now on Apple TV.