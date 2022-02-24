WeCrashed: New trailer stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as WeWork power couple
Series will premiere on Apple TV+ on 18 March
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its forthcoming miniseries WeCrashed.
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the real-life couple who founded WeWork in 2010.
The eight-episode series will chronicle the rise and fall of the co-working space startup company.
WeCrashed is based on the Wondery podcast – titled WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork – from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.
Eisenberg and Crevello serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the TV adaptation.
The newly released trailer follows the couple as they “build the future together”. As well as telling the story of WeWork, the series will explore Adam and Rebekah’s relationship.
As the company gains rapid success, Adam is seen taking over the spotlight and edging out Rebekah.
The first three episodes of WeCrashed will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on 18 March.
New episodes will then be released weekly every Friday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies