Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its forthcoming miniseries WeCrashed.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the real-life couple who founded WeWork in 2010.

The eight-episode series will chronicle the rise and fall of the co-working space startup company.

WeCrashed is based on the Wondery podcast – titled WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork – from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

Eisenberg and Crevello serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the TV adaptation.

The newly released trailer follows the couple as they “build the future together”. As well as telling the story of WeWork, the series will explore Adam and Rebekah’s relationship.

As the company gains rapid success, Adam is seen taking over the spotlight and edging out Rebekah.

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on 18 March.

New episodes will then be released weekly every Friday.