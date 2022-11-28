Wednesday showrunner teases possible Addams Family cameos in season 2

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The showrunner behind Wednesday has revealed his plans for a potential second season.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the title character, the new hit Netflix series follows the deadpan daughter of the Addams family during her student years at Nevermore Academy.

Since its launch on Netflix earlier this month (23 November), the comedy-horror series has been highly praised by fans, with many already feverish to see what more can come from the story.

Although Wednesday has yet to be renewed for season two, showrunner Miles Millar has revealed that he’s already given it some thought. For him, a focus on the family, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luiz Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, would be essential.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar explained in a conversation with TVLine.

“Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

He continued by confirming his enthusiasm to continue the story with a second season, explaining that he’d “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season”.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday' (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

So far, the series has already included a featured appearance from Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, as one of the teen’s teachers.

For The Independent, Nick Hilton concluded that the series was worth a two-star review, writing that the show had “very little bite”.

However, the show is proving popular among viewers; it has become the highest-scored Addams Family adaptation since the original 1960s TV series (which the website claims has a score of 100 per cent positive reviews).