Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is being mocked by writers who are currently striking in Hollywood.

In March 2023, the 20-year-old star of Netflix’s hit Addams Family spin-off said that she was “almost unprofessional” on the show’s set as she “started changing lines” without consulting anyone.

Ortega said she did so upon realising the show was “for younger audiences” when she had “thought it would be a lot darker”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday,” she said on Armchair Expert, adding: “Everything that Wednesday does – everything I had to play – did not make sense for her character at all”.

Ortega explained: “There was a line about a dress she has to wear for a school dance and she says, ‘Oh my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No.’

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines.”

Ortega said her actions confused the show’s team of writers, stating: “The script supervisor thought I was going with something and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

Ortega’s comments sparked criticism at the time, with producer Steven S DeKnight calling them “toxic” and “entitled” – and now, writers in the US are mocking the actor’s remarks on Twitter and via signs while striking in Hollywood.

Variety noted that House Party writer Brandon Cohen’s sign reportedly read: “Without writers, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to punch up!”

On Twitter, BoJack Horseman writer Nick Adams wrote “Jenna Ortega better be back from NY for her afternoon shift on the picket line.”

Hollywood writers are mocking Jenna Ortega’s comments about ‘Wednesday’ scripts (Twitter)

Meanwhile, Karen Joseph Adcock, who writes on The Bear, added, “Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna.”

Hollywood film and TV writers went on strike for the first time in 15 years this week after labour talks with Hollywood studios concluded with no deal on Monday (1 May).

The Independent has contacted Ortega for comment.