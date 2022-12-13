Wednesday beats Dahmer to become third show to ever hit major Netflix milestone

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wednesday has hit a major landmark in its third week of streaming on Netflix.

The series, which launched on the platform on 23 November, has become one of only three programmes to garner one billion views within its first month.

Only Squid Game and Stranger Things season four have reached this achievement before.

Wednesday has thus surpassed Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to become the second-most watched Netflix programme in the English language, behind Stranger Things.

The series features Jenna Ortega as the eponymous character and the daughter of the Addams Family.

According to Variety, Netflix measures its most popular list by the number of hours watched in its first 28 days of availability. This time period saw Dahmer, starring Evan Peters as the eponymous serial killer, reach 856.2 million hours.

Wednesday has passed this number and still has a week left to hit its month mark on the platform.

However, it will have to rack up 352.1 million views by Wednesday 21 December to overtake the first-month views of Stranger Things season four, volume one.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Ortega has received significant praise for her portrayal of the deadpan character, while the series at large has received 86 per cent positive feedback on the reviews aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes.

This makes it the highest-scored Addams Family adaptation since the original 1960s TV series.

Elsewhere, the first drop of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, Harry and Meghan, was the second-most watched episodic title on Netflix in the past week.

Data from the streaming platform revealed that 81.6 million hours of the programme had been viewed in its first four days of availability — making it the streamer’s biggest-ever documentary debut.