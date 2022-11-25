Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix viewers have hailed one small but key piece of casting in the new Addams Family adaptation, Wednesday.

The series, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, sees Jenna Ortega (X; Jane the Virgin) play Wednesday Addams.

Among the supporting cast are Luiz Guzmán, who plays Gomez, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also makes an appearance as one of Wednesday’s teachers.

However, there was one piece of casting that Netflix kept secret until close to the series’ release date earlier this week: who would be playing Uncle Fester.

As it turns out, Fester is played in the series by comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen.

Viewers expressed delight about the casting on social media, with some branding the decision to cast Armisen as “genius”.

“I have a lot of thoughts about Wednesday but one thing’s for sure: Fred Armisen as Fester was genius casting,” one person wrote.

“FRED ARMISEN IS UNCLE FESTER LMAOOOOO I screamed,” another wrote.

“I have no complaints on casting,” someone else commented. “I think Jenna Ortega did an amazing job as Wednesday. Morticia and Gomez were also well cast and portrayed (mostly). Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester was genius imo, i loved him.”

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in ‘Wednesday' (Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

“Jenna Ortega is superb as Wednesday Addams. And Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester? Perfection,” another viewer wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the live-action film adaptations, Fester was portrayed by Back to the Future star Christoper Lloyd.

While many viewers have praised the series online, Wednesday has received mixed reviews.

In a two-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton criticised the first season of Wednesday, writing: “For a show about vampires and werewolves, it has very little bite.”

The series is available to stream on Netflix now.