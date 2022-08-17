Jump to content
Wednesday trailer: Jenna Ortega yields bags of piranhas in Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off

‘Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,’ Ortega says in the trailer

Tom Murray
Wednesday 17 August 2022 18:25
The Addams Family opening theme tune

Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday on – you guessed it – Wednesday (17 August).

The series stars You actor Jenna Ortega as the titular daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán).

The trailer shows Wednesday wreaking havoc on her fellow highschoolers, dropping two bags of piranhas into a swimming pool full of jocks who have apparently bullied her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

We then see her enrolled in Nevermore Academy where she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability” while thwarting “a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town”, per Netflix’s official description.

“Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,” Ortega says in the trailer. “Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

Smallville co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners on the project while Tim Burton directs four of the eight episodes and executive produces after famously turning down the offer to helm the 1991 film series.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’

(Netflix)

Elsewhere, Victor Dorobantu plays the disembodied hand servant, Thing, while George Burcea plays servant Lurch. Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome also star.

According to Variety, Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ‘90s films, will make a special appearance as Marilyn Thornhill.

Wednesday is coming soon to Netflix.

