Welcome to Eden: Netflix viewers desperate for more episodes after season one cliffhanger
Spanish thriller has become one of the most popular new shows on Netflix US after landing on the platform last week
Netflix’s latest Spanish series Welcome to Eden has made a splash on the platform, with fans of the series all desperate for more episodes.
The thriller series, which follows a group of young adults who get a nasty surprise after being invited to attend an exclusive party on a remote island, landed on Netflix US on 6 May.
Welcome to Eden stars Amaia Aberasturi, Begoña Vargas, Tomy Aguilera, Diego Garisa and Lola Rodríguez, among others.
Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the show, with many already very invested in the relationship between Zoa (Aberasturi) and Bel (Vargas).
“#WelcomeToEden better be getting a 2nd and 3rd season & we better have Bel and Zoa together the whole time!” wrote one fan.
“I want to see them say they love each other, I want to see them staying over in their pods cuddling, wrapped up in each other & I want to see them both being protective!”
Fans have already raced through the entire series and are wanting more.
“I finished welcome to Eden within 1 day and I’m rewatching it again,” admitted one viewer.
“I watched all of Welcome to Eden yesterday evening and I still can’t stop thinking about that ending,” posted another. “I need more.”
A third added: “Highly recommend Welcome to Eden on Netflix, but I’m super annoyed that they’ve left me hanging like this. Season 2 better hurry up and get here ASAP!!! #Netflix #WelcomeToEden.”
Welcome to Eden is out now on Netflix US. It is unknown when it will arrive in the UK and there has been no word yet about whether there will be a second season.
