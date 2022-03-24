Wendy Williams has begged her bank to give her access to her money after it was frozen in February.

The talk show presenter has not hosted The Wendy Williams Show since July 2021 due to her ongoing health problems.

In February, Williams’s bank, Wells Fargo, froze her account as they claimed that she was an “incapacitated person” who needed a guardian.

On Wednesday (23 March), Williams shared a video to Instagram claiming that she’d been “asking questions about my money”.

“I want my money, this is not fair,” she told the camera. “Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money. This is not fair.”

She repeated that the “guardianship petition” was not fair, adding: “All I want to know is where is my money… Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me.

“The New York system is, without evidence, they’re being weird to me. They took all this information and continued with what’s going on with me based on what Wells Fargo is doing… Please let me have access to my money.”

“I’m tired of everyone speaking as if they’re me in this scenario,” she captioned the post. “It’s time I let all of my loving supporters know what’s really been going on with Wendy.”

Last month, it was reported that The Wendy Williams Show was coming to an end after Williams’s prolonged absence, and would be replaced with Sherri, which will be presented by Sherri Shephard.

However, appearing on Good Morning America last week, Williams said that she was “ready” to return to presenting her show.