Wendy Williams diagnosed with dementia and aphasia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), her team has announced.

FTD is the same diagnosis Bruce Willis was given in September 2023, following his original diagnosis of aphasia.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),” the 59-year-old former daytime talk show host’s care team wrote in a press release.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

The news comes amid rumours and speculation about Williams’ health.

“Her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” the press release added.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

Williams is best known for her eponymously titled chat show, The Wendy Williams Show, which she hosted from 2008 to 2021. She stepped away as host due to medical issues, with numerous guest hosts filling in. It was later cancelled in 2022.

Her newest health update comes ahead of the premiere of her two-part Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?, which she produced.

This article is being updated