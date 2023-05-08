Love Island’s Wes Nelson rushed to hospital after losing consciousness at home

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island star Wes Nelson has been rushed to hospital after losing consciousness at his home in London.

The reality TV star, 25, informed fans of the incident on Instagram, sharing pictures of himself lying on a bed in A&E.

“So yesterday I randomly started to lose vision/consciousness in my house!” he wrote.

“Managed to get to my neighbours who took care of me and got me to hospital in the ambulance.

“Won’t go into detail but we did a bunch of tests and throughout the day and they’ve have told me I’m all good now.”

Nelson, who has embarked on a music career since leaving the villa, said he still plans to go through with his 14-date tour of the UK and Ireland.

“I feel LOADS better today!” he posted on Monday 8 May. “Got the green light for TOUR tomorrow.”

Wes Nelson (Wes Nelson Instagram)

A spokesperson for Nelson further told The Independent: “Wes is in good health and spirits ahead of his tour kicking off tomorrow in Glasgow.

“Thankfully doctors have given him a clean bill of health after his visit to hospital yesterday.

“He has been working very hard lately in preparation for his first headline tour and release of his first single last week on Friday so has taken some time to rest this bank holiday.”

Nelson was a memorable contestant on the 2018 season of Love Island, during which he had a brief relationship with Megan Barton-Hanson. He launched his music career in 2020 with his single “See Nobody”.

Speaking about his Love Island experience the year after leaving the show, Nelson revealed that producers told contestants to take their tops off in the villa.

“Me and Josh [Denzel] used to run out all the time in our hoodies, and they’d be like, ‘Wes, take that off,’” he said.

The 2023 series of Love Island is expected to kick off on ITV2 in June.