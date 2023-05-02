Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Late night shows in America have been pulled off the air due to the Hollywood writers strike.

After months of negotiation over pay, the union, representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms, will take action from Tuesday (2 May).

This means talk show hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, will not be recording episodes of their shows, which will go dark until an agreement is reached.

Guests whose appearances have been cancelled include Melissa McCarthy, Will Poulter and Barry star Anthony Carrigan for Kimmel, while Fallon was set to welcome Ken Jeong, Jennifer Lopez and Elle Fanning.

Meanwhile, Colbert would have interviewed Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael J Fox and Shonda Rhimes.

While unconfirmed, networks are expected to show repeats of past Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, The Daily Show and Late Night broadcasts in place of a new episode.

Meyers supported writers decision to strike on Monday (1 May), stating: “I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here.

“No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

Late night host Seth Meyers supported writers’ decision to strike (YouTubeq)

Speaking at the Met Gala on Monday (1 May), Fallon told Variety: “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.”

This is the first writers’ strike, and the first Hollywood strike of any kind, in 15 years.

If the strike continues into the weekend, weekly sketch show Saturday Night Live, which is due to be hosted by Pete Davidson, will not proceed as normal.