The first week of the summer edition of this year’s Love Island is drawing to a close. The contestants are slowly (or for some, rather quickly) getting to know each other and tonight (Friday 9 June), there will be a dreaded recoupling.

Molly Marsh, 21, has been under the spotlight this week, as she navigated whether to close herself off and focus on her relationship with Mitchel Taylor or continue dating other boys in the villa. The pair were the first couple to kiss of the season, having an intimate moment in bed together during the first episode. Since then, many, many, kisses have been had within the first week.

As we look back at the episodes, here are some of the biggest moments, from online talking points to fan favourites...

Funniest conversation

Viewers were left in hysterics when new bombshell Whitney Adebayo was forced to explain the meaning of “territorial” to Jess Harding and Molly Marsh.

Whitney was discussing which of the male islanders had caught her eye after she entered the villa.

She told them how she was wary of stepping on the toes of some of the other girls, saying: “The girls are territorial.” This prompted Jess to ask: “What does that mean, I’m not good with big words.”

It was a great moment, but nothing on when the 2018 islanders tried to have a conversation about Brexit.

Series throwback

Each year, Love Island couples start reminding fans of former contestants that have graced the side of the villa’s pool in previous years. Fans were quick to compare the romance of Molly and Mitchel to Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard from 2019’s season, with some remarking that they were “worried” about the direction of the relationship. Molly and Mitchel seemed very keen from day one, just like Amy and Curtis, and shared a kiss after knowing each other for two days.

Molly Marsh and Mitchell Taylor kiss in bed on the first episode of Love Island 2023 (ITV/Love Island)

If you’re a loyal viewer, you will remember that the pair were joined at the hip at the beginning of the season, but then chaos ensued at Casa Amor. Amy ended up leaving the villa early when Curtis called time on their relationship.... what will be next for Molly and Mitchell?

Fan favourite

Since 25-year-old Whitney arrived in the villa on Wednesday and went on a date with André Furtado, fans have been praising the contestant for her unapologetic nature and good banter.

Whitney Adebayo on ‘Love Island’ series 10 (ITV)

“Whoever casted Whitney deserves a raise,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Whitney is the gift that keeps on giving like she’s literally the perfect bombshell,” another added.

In her introductory video before she arrived in the villa, Whitney told the camera: “If your man can be stolen, then was he really your man?”

One fan praised the moment, writing: “DAMN Whitney coming with that ENERGY this is what I love to see!”

Biggest ick

Andre has already found himself subject to criticism on the internet for referring to women’s bottoms as “bum bums”.

“Lmfao why would Andre come on here and say bum bum,” wrote one fan.

Another asked: “Bum bum? How old is he?”

Andre Furtado (ITV)

Best couple

Whitney and Mehdi Edo won fans over for their excellent banter when Whitney arrived in the villa.

They especially enjoyed the exchange in which Mehdi told Whitney he liked “brunettes with dark eyes”.

Whitney quickly pointed towards her hair and said she was wearing a wig before bursting into laughter.

“I don’t know what you want,” she said.

It remains to be seen whether she will pick him at the recoupling.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.