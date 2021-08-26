Marvel fans shocked by ‘dark’ and ‘twisted’ scenes in latest episode of What If...?

Marvel fans have reacted in shock to the latest episode of the animated anthology series What If...?

The programme, which is released weekly on Disney Plus, depicts hypothetical alternative universe spun off from the main live-action MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

While the first two episodes of the series asked what would happen if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) received the super-serum intended for Steve Rogers, and what if T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) was abducted into space instead of Peter Quill, the latest episode had a much darker premise.

Entitled “What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?”, the episode depicted an alternate reality in which the core team of Avengers were killed off shortly before the events of Avengers Assemble.

As Nick Fury races to work out the identity of the killer, it eventually turns out to be a well-known figure from the MCU – who has turned evil in this reality.

Spoilers follow for Marvel’s What If...?

It is revealed at the episode’s end that the villain was none other than Hank Pym, the genius inventor and original Ant-Man, who had in this reality been driven mad by the loss of his wife.

Fans shared their reactions to the episode online, with many suggesting that they found the story unpalatably dark.

“Marvel is so sick and twisted for this,” wrote one fan.

“Marvel What If 3rd ep is just so dark man...didn’t see that coming,” wrote another.

“Pretty dark premise for this week’s What If...? episode, but good,” wrote someone else. “Most horrifying Marvel death I’ve seen.”

What If...? can be watched on Disney Plus now, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.