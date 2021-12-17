Strictly Come Dancing is sadly wrapping up for another year, with three celebrities competing to win the Glitterball trophy.

The BBC dance competition returned this year for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.

Like other recent series, this weekend’s final will only take place on Saturday (18 December) night, with no Sunday results show.

But what time is Saturday’s episode?

Tomorrow’s episode begins on BBC One at 7.00pm. It will be 125 minutes long and come to a close at 7.05pm.

Each of the couples will perform three times, repeating two previous routines (one chosen by them and one chosen by the judges), as well as performing a new, no-rules Showdance.

The viewers at home will then vote for who they want to win Strictly 2021. While the judges will still score the performances (and our dancers will be hoping to get three perfect 40s), their judges are only guidance in the final and do not contribute to who wins.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are frontrunners to win (BBC / Guy Levy)

There will also be a live performance from Ed Sheeran.

This year’s final has been thrown up in the air after TV presenter AJ Odudu suffered a serious injury in her foot which left has left her walking on crutches and unable to rehearse with partner Kai Widdrington.

Speaking about her injury, Odudu said that the pain had come on “so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited”.

While Craig Revel Horwood assured fans on Thursday (16 December) that Odudu had been treated and was hopeful that she would be able to compete, this is yet to be officially announced.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe have also made the final (BBC / Guy Levy)

Should Odudu not be able to perform, she will finish in third place, leaving EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite to compete to be named series champion.

Ayling-Ellis is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the competition with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Both she and Odudu scored 79 out of a possible 80 points in last week’s semi-final, while Whaite was just one point behind at 78 with partner Johannes Radebe.